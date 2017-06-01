Trump Shockingly Warns Putin: “Either God Will Win, Or I Will D*e”

A stunning Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) report circulating in the Kremlin today detailing the agenda of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for their meetings tomorrow in Vienna, during the summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), states that the “priority item” heading the list for discussion is President Donald Trump’s..
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment