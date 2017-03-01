Top 5 Conspiracy Theories Verified True in 2017
In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on the Top 5 conspiracy theories that turned out to be true in 2017. Of course, we mention Robert Mueller's Russia gate investigation with Donald Trump, Hollywood scandals with media moguls, Chamath Palihapitiya coming out with some hard-hitting truths. Even mention tax reform, the rise of A.I robotics with Jeff Bezo's of Amazon set to dominate the financial markets and on and on and on.
Posted by Bob Chapman
