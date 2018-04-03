The Link between Aliens and Antarctica
Anonymous The Link between Aliens and Antarctica
Antarctica is so mysterious, the revelations of its truth will totally revolutionize the comprehension and contemplation of our existence. Flat Earthers say it's the Ice Wall of our Discworld, Hollow Earthers claim it's our way to the Inside, even HP Lovecraft wrote about an Alien City just beneath the Ice. The Agartha Secret is that all the Ice in Antarctica is Manufactured, that the South Pole is actually mild in climate and is home to the people of Agartha, who made the Antarctic Ice Wall not to keep DiscWorld in, but to keep the rest of the Globe out - this posits that the Agarthans are crazy advanced, but whatever, this Sci-fi junk is hilarious.
