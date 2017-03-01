SIGNS OF SHIFT OF POWER!
There will be no new world order if Trump is successful. If they harm Trump, unfortunately ,I predict, there will be civil war. People want their country to keep separate sovereign individually. They are smart enough to never accept world government dictatorship. Christianity must persevere, or the world will be consumed by immoral evil savagery. Your safe place is where you fit in. Those that do not adhere or agree with our Christian founders plan, their design for freedom and liberty, should pack their things and vacate the USA, to find the place where they belong.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
