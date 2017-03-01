Oy Vey! Christian Zionist Propaganda
Earl Cox is a Christian Zionist who is a shameless propagandist. Only the most brain-dead and brainwashed could believe the rubbish he spouts in this video. His e-mail is below, according to Jpost.com, so let him know he is mistaken! "Earl Cox is an international broadcaster and journalist who has served in senior level positions with four US presidents. Due to his outspoken support for Israel, he has been recognized by Prime Minister Netanyahu as a Good Will Ambassador from Israel to the Jewish and Christian communities around the world and named the Voice of Israel to America by former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. startwithme@gmail.com" http://www.jpost.com/Blogger/Earl-Cox
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment