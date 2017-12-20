McAfee warns everybody at risk after he gets hacked
McAfee computer security software company founder John McAfee warned that cyber hackers are becoming "more proficient and more sophisticated" during a video call interview in Lexington on Saturday. "This is something out of my control, totally out of everyone's control. Hackers are becoming more and more proficient and more sophisticated in their hacking techniques. If this can happen to me - I promise you it can happen to anyone," McAfee warned, as he described the recent hacking of his own mobile phone.
Posted by Bob Chapman
