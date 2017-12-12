Holiday false flag preparedness
Listen to the video and take it for what it is worth we find ourselves in a really really strange place as a country right now and another 911 event could be on the precipice at any moment do yourself a favor
So we have GMO foods the chip the incoming collapse of America the elite what's a massive depopulation of the earth here CERN with the AI perfect programming then the Georgia Guide Stones FALSE FLAG EVENT WITH FEAR PORN AKA BRAINWASHING ON THE PEOPLE. OK THEN THIS SOUNDS LIKE THE PERFECT PLAN FOR THE NWO TAKE OVER WITH CHEM TRAILING. HOW ABOUT THAT WE ALL ARE SEEING THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF OUR FACES. IT IS WAR TIME RIGHT NOW FORGET THE NK WAR WITH THE U.S THE AI AKA DWAVE WILL DO IT OR START IT. IT IS ONLY A MATTER TIME NOW
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment