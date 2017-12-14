David Wilcock & Corey Goode (Dec 14, 2017) - On the Secret Space Program's 'Alliance for Disclosure'
New age "space" fakery Andromedas, Sirius, Pleadians, Draco Orions and oder aliens federation asholes shills Earth is flat, it is inclusion land on vastness among from other "neighbours-hidden civilization " behind our South ring (ice wall). UN flag has-logo Flat earth , they know the truth. Planet X Can not be from"space" but perhaps it is Another sun of "neighbours-hidden civilization " behind our South ring (ice wall) because of changed conditions on our realm, something is changing but we do not know what . NIKOLA TESLA: Earth is a realm, it is not a planet. It is not an object, therefore, it has no edge. Earth would be more easily defined as a system environment. Earth is also a machine, it is a Tesla coil. The sun and moon are powered wirelessly with the electromagnetic field (the Aether). This field also suspends the celestial spheres with electo-magnetic levitation. Electromag levitation disproves gravity because the only force you need to counter is the electromagnetic force, not gravity. The stars are attached to the FIRMAMENT.?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment