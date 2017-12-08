Author Whitley Strieber discussed his new book, The Afterlife Revolution, which he co-wrote with his late wife, Anne Strieber, confirming afterlife communication with her. The final hour of the program featured Open Lines. Coast To Coast AM - December 8, 2017 The Afterlife Revolution with Whitley Strieber
