Central Banks Prepare for End of the Dollar - G. Edward Griffin
With the World getting used to the Trump Presidency we have living Legend G. Edward Griffin with us to explain the current outlook in the White House. We also discuss the important fact regarding the Federal Reserve not actually been Federal, its parasitic hold over the Economy and the huge awakening happening as people begin to wake up!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment