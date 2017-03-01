Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 12/28/17: News, Analysis & Calls, Jon Rappoport
Date: Thursday December 28, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, Dec. 28th: Obama Forgotten in Trump Era! - American conservatives are optimistic for 2018! We discuss deportations, academia's brush with #MeToo, and globalists' hold on pop culture. Also, gain insight on today's geopolitical happenings regarding North Korea, Venezuela, and China. Tune in to today's worldwide transmission!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment