Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 12/18/17: Roger Stone, Matt Smith-Meck, Elves, Alexa, Craig Sawyer
Date: Monday December 18, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Dec. 18th: 34-hour special Christmas broadcast - O come all ye faithful to Infowars' Christmas Spectacular Extravaganza, where we're defending traditional culture and values. Joining our jam-packed lineup - Trump insider Roger Stone, national security whistleblower Sibel Edmonds, former SEAL team member Craig Sawyer and more. Also stayed tuned through Tuesday, December 19th 6pm CT for our extended transmission. We'll also be taking your calls throughout the broadcast!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment