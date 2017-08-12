Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 12/8/17: A MUST WATCH • LOTS OF NEWS & INFO
Date: Friday December 08, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Dec. 8th: Trumpconomy - The job market is strengthening under President Trump, which underscores how the Democrats have abandoned the working-class by trying to remove Trump from office. Their gameplan is not jobs, but rather the importation of a migrant class on permanent welfare. Business author Ted Malloch reveals what's behind the curtain of globalism and how markets can thrive in a post-NWO world. We also take your calls throughout the broadcast. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment