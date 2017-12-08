8 Predictions for 2018

8 events and trends that I think will likely happen in 2018. One of my favorite videos to create, thus far.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
THERE WILL BE NO WAR IN N KOREA BECAUSE THEIR NEIGHBORS TO THE NORTH ARE RUSSIA AND CHINA.ReplyDelete
TO THE SOUTH VERY CLOSE IS S KOREA WHO DOESN´T WANT TO SUBJECT THEIR CITIZENS TO WAR.
IN THE MIDDLE EAST WE HAVE BEEN AT WAR FOR GOLD, OIL, DRUGS, AND ISREAL LAND GRAB. HOW MANY YEARS DOES THE USA HAVE TO SLAVISHLY MAKE FOR ISREAL? MORE MILLIONS DEAD. THE WORLD HAS ARRIVED AT THE POINT OF HATRED FOR USA SINCE LBJ. USA IS LUCIFERIAN DEAD CENTER FOR EVERYTHING EVIL IN THE WORLD AT THE SERVICE OF LUCIFERIAN NETANYAHU.
interpretation of the bible is crucial, however behold i will make Jerusalem an intoxicated cub to all surrounding nation, and one of those nations is Israel. so is Washington Manhattan.Palestine is not a nation, neither gaza: he also makes Jerusalem an immovable rock, which is what is taking place now Muslims are not happy. neither the rest of the planet so in fact Zechariah 12:2*3 is warning Israel not to go too far, since Israel is now the nation that is actually surrounding Jerusalem. but you believe otherwise. as if the prophesies is blessing Israel. Israel made the same mistake 2000 years ago, and 70 years later Jews wondered the planet. so beware of what the bible say's and don't interpreted on your own beneficial way. you might be wrong and as always it will be too late.ReplyDelete
On that day I will set out to destroy all the nations that attack Jerusalem. Palestine is not a nation GAZA, Israel IS A NATION