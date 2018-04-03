50 yrs of Staged attacks, False flags and domestic enemies
There is a remnant in Israel. It is written in the scriptures there would be. We can still rebuke them for not accepting Christ. But they are still a remnant of who crucified Christ. They will know and accept Jesus. Not all but the remnant will when the two witnesses appear.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment