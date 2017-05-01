Zionism in Argentina, Iran, Russia & the USA

A great discussion between Adrian Salbuchi and Darryl Bradford Smith on how Argentina is 100% ruled by Zionists, how Israel is pushing for a war with Iran, the power of Zionists in the world and Russia's place in the entire scheme. Please listen and share as much as possible. This war can only be won if we stick together and fight back!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment