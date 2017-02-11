Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

What Pisses Me Off About The New York City Terrorist Attack






 As a nation prepared to celebrate Halloween with fun costumes and delicious treats, 29-year-old Uzbekistan immigrant Sayfullo Saipov plowed a rented truck into countless pedestrians and rammed a school bus in New York City. Having entered the United States through the Diversity Visa Lottery, Saipov screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ during the terrorist attack and carried a note pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.










