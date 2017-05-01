The Truth About Stranger Things

“Stranger Things” is a fantasy horror story set in a small town in 1980s
America. A government experiment based on drugging people produces a
young girl with magical powers, who opens a portal to an alternate
dimension. Monsters begin to spread through the town from this alternate
dimension, and the girl ends up closing the portal.
