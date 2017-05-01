The True Benefits Of HEMP
BJ Futter is a senate candidate for The HEMP Party of Australia, he has a distinct and passionate drive to help raise awareness and educate people on the true benefits of Hemp. By trade BJ is an electrical contractor and audio / visual engineer, but he now applies his passion for nature by assisting in operating two herb retail shops in the Central Coast and Newcastle. He deeply understands the truly amazing potential of the plant world as our nutrition, our medicine, our life force energy, our connection back to self and therefore community. As a child growing up in a farming country community in South Africa, ( Xhosa being his ‘first’ language as his friends and nanny were Xhosa), BJ developed a deep understanding and appreciation of the connection between humanity and the earth and continues to live this philosophy. He believes HEMPS potential for medicine, food, industry and community is beyond compare and that we “MUST” embrace HEMP for the future of our planet and ourselves. We talk to BJ Futter about his progress and learn more about HEMP and what it can do. THA Talks has continued to grow as a weekly/fortnightly produced podcast series of interviews indulging in topics generally considered marginal, strange, controversial, or esoteric and occult. Standing by the idea of creating a platform where people can share their views free of judgement. “Free thoughts and Open Minds” is more than a tagline; it’s the principle behind the project. Paul Obertelli and his companion co-hosts John White, Seana Collins & David Parry, delve into new perspectives, theories and intelligent conversations about some of the wonders, oddities, and events occurring in our world today. http://thatalks.com/
Posted by Bob Chapman
