Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Texas Church Shooting: Aftermath

On November 5th, 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley walked into First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas, wearing tactical gear and carrying a military style assault rifle, opening fire and killing 26 Christians and injuring 24 others. After being shot by a gun carrying church neighbor, Kelley fled the church and was later found dead in his vehicle.


























The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)