The Military coup in Zimbabwe, explained

Why the Zimbabwe coup is not a revolution.
You would think a guy of 93 years would elevate himself to be a real friend of his people, to be revered in timeless history as Mandela will be. Instead he dooms his country to a game-of-thrones struggle, likely to be won by the most conniving psychopath. Democracy only works when parties that propose candidates do so in good faith. As you point out, the other issue in many African countries is the way the military have so much power, with power to buy and sell property for their own corrupt interests.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment