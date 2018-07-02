The FED Falls Apart As The System Deteriorates Further
Malls are prices decline as retail implodes on itself. Banks hold loans
on these malls so when the system implodes everything will go down at
once. Banks have used tricky methods to go around regulations but they
are still at risk when the system falls apart. The FED is falling apart
and those in power are resigning and removing themselves from the system
before the entire economic system collapses.
