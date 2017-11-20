The Economy Is One Big Scam And This Is Why: Craig Hemke
We pay for government. We pay a lot. What do we get......systemic corruption, agencies that protect manipulated markets, politicians who swore to defend the Constitution who have never read it, a central bank privately owned and printing money to enrich their friends while bleeding Main Street. How the hell did this corruption get so bad. A former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury said the US Government might be the most corrupt in the world. I used not to believe him......but now.....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Bob Chapman
