The Deep State Can't Hide Clinton Obama Uranium Scandal
The glee on the faces of the anchors at CNN, MSNBC, PBS, and all of the mainstream networks have dominated the news cycle surrounding Paul Manafort and his alleged ties to Ukrainian money laundering. But it’s only a portion of the story.
The sharks smell Trump's populist blood in the news cycle. Yet two words, or rather a name seems to be absent from the Uranium One breakdown involving mafioso level criminality involving the Clinton Foundation, the coverup of the FBI’s investigation of extortion, money laundering, and racketeering courtesy of Obama’s DOJ lackeys Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch and the Obama Administration’s treasonous push to get 20% Of American Uranium into Russian hands resulting in a 145 million dollar windfall for the Clinton Foundation. The absent name that breaks the camel's back is Vadim Mikerin.
