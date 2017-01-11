TERRIFYING AI ROBOT FUTURE - Robots Created By Elite To Control The Masses
From SIRI to self-driving cars, artificial intelligence (AI) is progressing rapidly. While science fiction often portrays AI as robots with human-like characteristics, AI can encompass anything from Google’s search algorithms to IBM’s Watson to autonomous weapons.
Artificial intelligence today is properly known as narrow AI (or weak AI), in that it is designed to perform a narrow task (e.g. only facial recognition or only internet searches or only driving a car). However, the long-term goal of many researchers is to create general AI (AGI or strong AI). While narrow AI may outperform humans at whatever its specific task is, like playing chess or solving equations, AGI would outperform humans at nearly every cognitive task.
McDonald’s is replacing at least 2500 cashiers with robotic kiosks as part of a grand strategy to stay competitive.
The embattled fast food giant, which recently flirted with the possibility of shutting down hundreds of stores, hopes its “Experience of the Future” program will reverse stagnant sales.
“McDonald’s is cultivating a digital platform through mobile ordering and ‘Experience of the Future’ (EOTF), an in-store technological overhaul most conspicuous through kiosk ordering and table delivery,” reported CNBC. “Our analysis suggests efforts should bear fruit in 2018…”
The company’s CEO, Steve Easterbrook, argued that the kiosks won’t replace human labor but will instead transition workers into new roles, such as table service.
Ironically, that could theoretically lead to McDonald’s workers making $15 an hour if they start making tips from busing tables.
But what is known, however, is that fast food chains are unleashing robotic kiosks to counter rising operating costs which don’t even factor in worker demands for higher wages. robot robotics future tech technology 2017 smart "united states" usa u.s. control jobs AI "artificial intelligence" lady program mask "face mask" creation skin artificial 2018 life world goal world code coding app "phone app" order award citizenship intelligence america historical sim simulation "video clip" sophia algorithm "speech recognition" camera recognition "facial recognition" Earlier this year, Wendy’s announced it was placing kiosks in 16% of its stores as part of a pilot program.
Wendy’s chief information officer, David Trimm, said the kiosks allow customers to avoid long lines during peak hours while increasing kitchen production.
“With the demand we are seeing… we can absolutely see our way to having 1,000 or more restaurants live with kiosks by the end of the year,” he stated in Feb. He was only with us a few days. But, the loss of security robot Steve has been felt far beyond his Washington, D.C., home.
Steve started his job last week at MRP Realty’s headquarters. He was just learning his way around, preparing to be fully autonomous in the coming days. Soon, he was patrolling Washington Harbour, a Georgetown business complex
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment