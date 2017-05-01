Students Are Defaulting On Their Debt In RECORD Numbers! - Why This Is A GIANT SCAM!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the vast amount of students defaulting on their student debt and why G. Edward Griffin's Red Pill University will change the game.
For years, kids with high hopes have flooded into the university and college system where they get a massive loan with a ridiculous level of interest, enter some arts and humanities course, or perhaps women's studies only to be propagandized and indoctrinated by a Marxist professor who teaches them to hate everyone different than them under the guise of being a "social justice warrior." They then leave college/university and find themselves without a job, depending on their parents, hopes and dreams shattered and up to their necks in debt for many years to come. THIS is the reality of the university and college system and it's an absolute joke.
Outstanding student debt in the United States sits at 1.5 TRILLION DOLLARS!
Now many will say the government should pay for this. However, the government's already incredibly involved and one of the main reasons the costs are so high. The more the government's involved the less competition flourishes, the more dependent the system becomes and the more inflated the prices become. The more government (or the taxpayer) pays, the more the price goes up. It's the same thing as the healthcare system.
So the solution isn't taxpayers paying off 1.5 trillion dollars worth of debt which is insane to even consider, the solution is quite simple... Stay away from university and college. Stay out of school. Educate yourself. Be responsible. The college and university system is built today in order to indoctrinate you into dependence and to destroy responsibility which is integral to liberty and freedom.
G. Edward Griffin founded The Red Pill University following the 2017 Red Pill Expo in Bozeman, Montana. The Red Pill University sets out to give individuals the red pill in all areas of life. From finance and markets to health and schooling. Then there's farming, media, activism, culture and conspiracy.
The Red Pill University is so incredibly important because it ACTUALLY educates individuals from all walks of life and the fact of the matter is, everyone knows there's something wrong. To understand what is exactly wrong is to educate yourself enough to be the change you wish to see in the world. This has a lasting impact.
Faculty include Mr. Griffin, Lord Monckton, Alex Newman, Holly Swanson, James Corbett, Joel Salatin and the list goes on. We at WAM are proud faculty ourselves!
You can find the Red Pill University at RedPillUniversity.org.
