Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Soros Funded ‘Media Matters’ Under Fire For Hiding $1 Million From IRS

Yet he is still walking around free just like the Clinton's & Obama's. These rich bastards are not above the law. This is just sickening.﻿





The Media defamation machine, their goal is to ATTACK any Conservative news outlet or Politician.They threaten organizations/ Families/Advertisers to ruin people’s careers/personal lives.Meanwhile we know who these disgraceful people are, when this company goes down it will be a great day for America








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)