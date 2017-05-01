Saudi purge shock waves continue to rattle kingdom

The shock waves from the massive purge in Saudi Arabia continues to rattle the kingdom. The Saudi attorney general has said over 200 people have been questioned as part of an investigation into the purported corruption case over the past few days. The purge which has targeted Saudi princes and dignitaries who have hitherto been the apple of the eye in Saudi Arabia reached a peak when authorities froze their bank accounts. Among those caught up in the purge is ex-Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef who has already seen the reversal of his fortune in a coup by the same man behind the current purge: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. All the detainees have been accused of embezzling tens of billions of dollars over decades.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment