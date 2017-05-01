Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Sam Harris sharpens-up on Trump, Hitchens, Clinton, Anti-Intellectualism

After hearing how spot-on Sam is here, I had to post it. Sam Harris discusses Donald Trump, Trump Supporters, Political Correctness, Christopher Hitchens, Clinton and more. Interesting at the end when he suggests/ hopes Trump will just be a footnote in history, unaware that Trump would indeed become the President.














The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)