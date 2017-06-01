Rothschild TRILLIONS Quantified
Do you honestly believe Jeff Bezos is the world's richest man? A guy who started selling books over the internet 20 years ago!? History tells a different story. The Rothschilds are worth several hundred TRILLION dollars. Here's the quantifiable numbers. It's a simple matter of math, market manipulation and compounding interest. The family bragged about the wealth they made as a result of the Battle of Waterloo. They even bankrolled a Hollywood movie about it in 1934 starring Boris Karloff as Nathan Rothschild, 'The House of Rothschild'
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment