Ron Paul : Abolish The TSA As Soon As Possible

Abolish The TSA As Soon As Possible. With Guest Jim Bovard
This is the busiest travel day of the year. That means long lines at the airport, obscene groping of American travelers, and an obnoxious government bureaucracy that couldn't find a terrorist if one was introduced to them. The TSA is a government-funded sexual harassment agency and should be abolished immediately!
