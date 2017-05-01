Lionel Interviews Gerald Celente -- Warmongering Neocon's
Real talk about senseless wars, imperialism and colonialism in the age of neocons and neoliberals.
Who is Lionel? Actor, lawyer, TV personality, and more.
Newsweek noted that Lionel is “[a]n intellectual known for his irreverent political and social humor.”
And this quote from the legendary record producer Jerry Wexler perhaps says it best.
He wears the mantle of Lenny Bruce, with Lenny’s own tropisms: The Oblique, The Irreverent, The Tangential, The Concupiscent, The Polymorphous Perverse, The Arcane, The Numinous. And yet Lionel brings to the table his own savory: A love of the mother tongue and a gonzo vocabulary that puts his logo on all his works, whether talk-show hosting, standup-comic spritzing, or hanging out – with himself a minor art form.
Lionel is married and lives in New York with his beloved wife.
Gerald Celente is an American trend forecaster, publisher of the Trends Journal, business consultant and author who makes predictions about the global financial markets and other events of historical importance. Wikipedia
