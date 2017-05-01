Jeffrey Tucker Destroys the Net Neutrality Propaganda
Jeffrey Tucker of FEE.org joins us again to discuss his latest
article, "Goodbye Net Neutrality; Hello Competition." We explore the
details of the net neutrality discussion that is being ignored by nearly
everyone, including how the corporatocracy actually favours net
neutrality and how government regulation of the internet is precisely
what is keeping prices high and access to the market restricted for
would-be competitors.
