Intel IG Was Threatened by Dems
Intel IG Was Threatened by Dems, 1913
Synopsis: The government watchdog who played a central role in the Hillary Clinton email scandal told Tucker Carlson last night that his family and staffers faced an intense backlash from Clinton allies. He and he and his staff were specifically told that should Clinton win the presidential election they would be fired for doing their jobs.
Gen. Charles McCoullough III was the Inspector General for all 17 intelligence services.
Posted by Bob Chapman
