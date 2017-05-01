HUMANOID ROBOT LEARNS TO DO BACKFLIP - This Is Just The Beginning. Are You Ready?
Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot can execute a perfect backflip. Atlas, which can also keep its balance when it’s pushed and get back up if it falls over, can now perform impressive gymnastic moves. Boston Dynamics has just released footage of the machine’s latest trick, and viewers are both impressed and concerned. As well as being able to jump from block to block and turn 180-degrees in mid-air, Atlas can do a backflip and land securely on its feet. Like a human, it even lifts its arms in the air as if to celebrate, though this may also help it balance. However, as the final part of the clip shows, it can’t always pull the move off successfully. “Atlas’ control system coordinates motions of the arms, torso and legs to achieve whole-body mobile manipulation, greatly expanding its reach and workspace,” says Boston Dynamics. “Atlas’ ability to balance while performing tasks allows it to work in a large volume while occupying only a small footprint. “The Atlas hardware takes advantage of 3D printing to save weight and space, resulting in a remarkable compact robot with high strength-to-weight ratio and a dramatically large workspace. “Stereo vision, range sensing and other sensors give Atlas the ability to manipulate objects in its environment and to travel on rough terrain.” Atlas stands at 1.5m tall, weighs 75kg and has 28 joints in its body. Parkour! That’s what we should all be devoting our combined robotics expertise towards. There’s no nobler human pursuit, so of course we should create a robot that can master the so-called ‘sport of kings.’ And yes, that is the true sport of kings. Boston Dynamics has shown off its new version of SpotMini, a robot dog that’s slightly less intimating cased in its more consumer friendly rounded future armor. But now it’s also catching us up on what’s been going down with its bipedal Atlas bot, the most humanoid of its creations. Atlas can now jump from elevated block to elevated block, and do a complete about-face in the air. It can leap pretty high, and also do a backflip – and then celebrate its backflipping ability. I could do without the grandstanding, future destroyer of worlds. Boston Dynamics released the Spot Mini which only weighs 25 kg (55 pounds) and is lighter than their other products. Robot Robotics AI "artificial intelligence" tech technology future "future tech" "next gen" "next generation" boston u.s. usa "united states" MIT gymnastics navigation athletic "new year" new 2017 2018 control power strength company american computer gps sensor sensors "high tech" update video "video clip" drone The robot runs off of dji drone review electricity and can operate for about 90 minutes, all depending on the tasks it is set to complete. Spot Mini is one of the quietest robots that Boston Dynamics has released. RHex is a six-legged robot with inherently high mobility. Powerful, independently controlled legs produce specialized gaits that devour rough terrain with minimal operator input. RHex climbs in rock fields, mud, sand, vegetation, railroad tracks, telephone poles and up slopes and stairways. RHex has a sealed body, making it fully operational in wet weather, muddy and swampy conditions. RHex's remarkable terrain capabilities have been validated in government-run independent testing. RHex is controlled remotely from an operator control unit at distances up to 700 meters. Visible/IR cameras and illuminators provide front and rear views from the robot.[37] Yeah, we were challenging humanoid robots with much more complicated, dynamic, and demanding tasks than a staged ascent of a perfectly level set of shallow steps. But if you asked me, "How long until these robots are doing backflips?" in 2015, after a weekend of watching DARPA 2018 pratfalls, I would've frowned and said something like, "Ugh."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment