Gerald Celente -- Beginning of the fall of Saudi Arabia
Gerald Celente / Nov 15, 2017 / Beginning of the fall of Saudi Arabia / Need oil at $100 a barrel
Gerald Celente - Saudi war drums: Gold, oil, cryptocurrency prices to spike
Interesting how the US places sanctions on the poor Yemenis, just because they are trying to protect themselves from the murderous, barbaric Saudi invasion. How this is justified or ratified by the UN etc is mind boggling. It has caused a humanitarian disaster bigger than most we've ever seen. It's a disgrace and it's criminal. Also why aren't these bastards calling for sanctions on Myanmar if they are so concerned about human rights and genocide? Probably the same reason the US never calls for sanctions on the murderous, land thieving ways of Israel
