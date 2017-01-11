Fault Lines - Hate in Trump's America
In the first week after Donald Trump won the US presidential election, the United States saw a sharp rise in hate crimes and people being attacked because of their race, ethnicity or religion. Many analysts attribute it to the divisive rhetoric Trump himself used during the campaign that seized upon racial tensions in the country. These tensions were simmering under the surface but are now out in the open.
The most recent and high-profile manifestation of this was in August in Charlottesville, Virginia when a white supremacist drove his car through a crowd of anti-racist demonstrators, killing a young woman and injured dozens of others during a rally by various far-right groups. Fault Lines examines how hate is playing out across Trump’s America and the toll it is taking on communities across the country.
Posted by Bob Chapman
