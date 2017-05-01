Economic Collapse -- The Retail Apocalypse Continues

The Economic System Is Quickly Changing, Will The US Be Left Out? The retail apocalypse continues, J Crew will close 50 more stores. Just 10 companies represent the S&P 500. Which country will have a debt explosion? Gold has been money for the last 5000 years ago. The Silk Road is being pushed into Syria and will run then into Europe, will the US be apart of it.
