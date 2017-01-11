David Icke -- There IS A Conspiracy And We Better Wake Up
I look around at the people in my life and community and realize that something has died within them, they have become automatons incapable of self-preservation. Far too many have no idea what is animating them, caught up in their daily work life then home to sit in front of their T.V that sweeps them away from their insignificant lives. Appearances rule perception, unless one is trained to see through them, if you believe them then you can be shaped by them until you no longer recognize yourself or reality.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment