Cannabis Fortunes Will Be Made!
Jeffrey Friedland joins us to discuss the latest investment opportunities in the Cannabis Industry and what we can expect in the next couple of years. We look into the recreational Cannabis health benefits and the history behind the demonization of Cannabis. TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:20 What made Cannabis illegal? 04:35 Cannabis long term health effects 05:50 Cannabis crime demographics 10:50 Is California the tipping point for legalization? 16:50 The overall mind-set and stereotypes 18:50 Health benefits of recreational Cannabis 24:05 Legitimate investment opportunities in the Cannabis sector
Posted by Bob Chapman
