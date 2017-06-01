BREAKING - North Korea about to conduct "Atmospheric Test"

I still don't think the US will use a military response to the NOKO issue. I think they would have done so by now if they had the stomach for it. For me, apart from a gangster like lil kim having a nuke, the biggest issue is will the North Koreans start selling nuclear weapons to anyone who has the money?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment