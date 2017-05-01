Breaking News - China Special Envoy Arrived In N.Korea As Trump Warned With All Options
I can tell you what I believe Kim Jong Un will probably do. I believe he will be in a plane at the time that he gives the order to fire off any nuclear weapons on any country. Kim sees it this way, if he is in a plane, then he is safe. Everybody knows already that Kim does not care about his people and what happens to them, he only cares about himself! Kim will not hide in a bunker because he knows that those old bunkers can be penetrated with all the new bunker buster bombs that the USA have. If the United States lets this is issue continue much further, i believe that Kim will act upon his threats! The best element to use on North Korea is the element of surprised action from the United States!
Posted by Bob Chapman
