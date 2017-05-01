Bolshevik Revolution, Saudi Upheavals etc By Sheikh Imran Hosein
Sheikh Imran Hosein comments in this video on the Bolshevik Revolution which was unleashed on innocent Orthodox Christian Russia exactly 100 years ago for the purpose of ensuring the Russia will not pose a threat to the West as they prepared to dismantle the Ottoman Empire, and restore a State of Israel in the Holy Land. I also make some comments on the upheavals taking place in Saudi Arabia as the new regime pursues its evil agenda of provoking Sunni-Shia civil war in the House of Islam. I also make a request concerning the subject of marriage. INH
Posted by Bob Chapman
