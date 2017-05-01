Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Bitcoin Surges To New All-Time High Near $8,000 As Wall Street Plunges In


Jamie Dimon and his wallstreet cronies are now going to destroy Bitcoin by manipulating the price up to €100,000 before crashing it!
Well so far their plan is making everyone stupid amounts of money yet people are still complaining.﻿












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)