Benjamin Fulford: Khazarian mob takedown: Hundreds of Saudi arrests followed by hundreds of U.S. arrests

Benjamin Fulford: November 13, 2017
he great purge of Khazarian mobsters continues as hundreds of arrests of Saudi princes, generals, and politicians is now being followed up with the 842 sealed indictments against senior Khazarian gangsters in the U.S., confirmed by Pentagon, CIA, and other sources.
https://twitter.com/damartin32/status/929601088570974208
Pentagon sources sent the photos below showing Hillary Clinton and U.S. Senator John “Daesh” McCain “in custody wearing orthopedic boots to hide GPS ankle bracelet on their right leg.”
