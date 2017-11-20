Benjamin Fulford : Khazarian cabal purge accelerates , Collapse of control grid in Europe
Benjamin Fulford: November 20, 2017
The purge of the satanic Khazarian cabal that turned the West evil is accelerating at an undeniable pace. Most importantly, Pentagon sources confirm multiple Internet reports that Marines stormed the CIA headquarters this past weekend. One of the aims was to shut down Operation Mockingbird, the CIA group that turned the mass media, as well as Google, Facebook, etc. into mass mind-control propaganda, say NSA sources. The institutional heirs to the group that murdered President John F. Kennedy are also being rounded up, according to Pentagon sources. “The Department of Justice and [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller are working overtime and may exceed 2000 sealed indictments,” a Pentagon source says. These moves, combined with the purge of all the Saudi royals and military who were linked to 9/11, as well as the removal of Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe and the imminent removal of Israeli satanist Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, leave no doubt that the long-awaited arrests and roundups of cabalists worldwide has begun. The Rothschild/Saxe Gotha family group is also losing control over Europe. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel (Hitler’s daughter) failed to form a new government. In France, a hundred legislators from Rothschild-slave President Emmanuel Macron’s party have defected, as mass protests against this election-stealer’s rule break out all across the country. In England, Rothschild-slave Prime Minister Theresa May is also unpopular and expected to be removed soon.
Posted by Bob Chapman
THE FEDERAL TREASURY CHRISTIAN BANKSTERS GOING TO GIVE MONEY DIRECTLY TO ORDINARY PEOPLE?ReplyDelete
YOU MUST BE DREAMING AS IT IS SO UNREAL. AND INSULTING TO OUR INTELLIGENCE AND KNOWLEDGE OF HOW KHAZARIAN ZIONISTS WORK. THEY TAKE, THEY DON´T GIVE UNLESS IT´S TO KILL PALESTINIANS AND OTHER PEOPLES AROUND ISRAEL.