Arrest George Soros! Nigel Farage ORDERS the EU Parliament
Thank you Nigel for being a voice of reason surrounded by imbeciles. Oh! Excuse me...the EU that is....same mental illness issues....more than 200 members of parliament...corrupt....US senators.....whatever..globalist sellouts in general.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment