Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW) Sunday 11/26/17: Trump Feud With Media Continues
Date: Sunday November 26, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Nov. 26th: Trump Feud With Media Continues - President Trump poked fun at Time magazine and CNN over the weekend, sparking a media outcry with a former Bush speechwriter accusing Trump of ‘direct attacks’ on journalists. Longest serving House member John Conyers has stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee as sexual harassment allegations mount. On today’s show, we’ll discuss what that means for the Democratic Party and the culture on Capitol Hill. Also, Trump and the GOP hope to pass tax cuts by Christmas despite Democrat opposition. We’ll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment