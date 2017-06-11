Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Monday 11/6/17: Texas Church News, Marc Faber, Scott Adams
Date: Monday November 06, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Nov. 6th: Libs Call to Ban Guns Following Texas Massacre - A massacre in Central Texas which left 26 dead and 20 injured has once again spurred liberal calls for gun control, despite an armed citizen minimizing the carnage. We'll also look at Trump's visit to Japan, the purge of Saudi royalty and the attack on Sen. Rand Paul. On today's show, editor and publisher of "The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report" Marc Faber discusses the economic bubbles facing the US and why he thinks Trump will be a world peace president. Also, persuasion expert and Dilbert creator Scott Adams joins the show to talk about the psychology behind recent terror attacks. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
Posted by Bob Chapman
