Why I Was Wrong About Brexit -- Stefan Molyneux

Over a year after the United Kingdom's European Union Referendum where the democratic vote proved that citizens wanted their country to regain their sovereignty - it appears that a massive betrayal has occurred. As Brexiteers and Remainers debate about leaving the single market, it appears open borders immigration policy will continue far into the future.
